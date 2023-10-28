The South Alabama Jaguars (4-3) will meet their Sun Belt-rival, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Jaguars are heavily favored in this contest, with the line posted at 10.5 points. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the outing.

Louisiana vs. South Alabama Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Mobile, Alabama
  • Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Louisiana vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Alabama Moneyline Louisiana Moneyline
BetMGM South Alabama (-10.5) 54.5 -400 +300 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel South Alabama (-10.5) 55.5 -430 +330 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Louisiana vs. South Alabama Betting Trends

  • Louisiana has won two games against the spread this year.
  • South Alabama has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
  • The Jaguars have covered the spread twice when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

