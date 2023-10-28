Louisiana vs. South Alabama: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits – October 28
The South Alabama Jaguars (4-3) host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 in a matchup between Sun Belt opponents at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Louisiana is a 10.5-point underdog. The point total is set at 54.5.
South Alabama has been clicking on all fronts this year, ranking 22nd-best in total offense (448 yards per game) and 18th-best in total defense (312.4 yards allowed per game). From an offensive angle, Louisiana is compiling 32.9 points per contest (37th-ranked). It ranks 88th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (27.9 points surrendered per game).
Louisiana vs. South Alabama Game Info
- Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Mobile, Alabama
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|South Alabama
|-10.5
|-110
|-110
|54.5
|-115
|-105
|-400
|+300
Louisiana Recent Performance
- Offensively, the Ragin' Cajuns are playing very poorly of late -- in their past three games, they are accumulating just 353.7 yards per game (-72-worst in college football). Defensively, they are conceding 406.7 (99th-ranked).
- The Ragin' Cajuns are -4-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (25 per game) and -26-worst in points allowed (28.3).
- In its past three games, Louisiana has thrown for 167 yards per game (-68-worst in the country), and given up 228.7 in the air (-19-worst).
- The Ragin' Cajuns are accumulating 186.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (74th in college football), and allowing 178 per game (-52-worst).
- The Ragin' Cajuns have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall, in their past three games.
- In its past three contests, Louisiana has gone over the total once.
Week 9 Sun Belt Betting Trends
Louisiana Betting Records & Stats
- Louisiana is 2-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The teams have hit the over in four of Louisiana's seven games with a set total.
- Louisiana has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
- Louisiana is this season when entering a game as the underdog by +300 or more on the moneyline.
Louisiana Stats Leaders
- Zeon Chriss has thrown for 906 yards on 77-of-119 passing with eight touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 446 yards and five rushing touchdowns.
- Jacob Kibodi has rushed 64 times for 466 yards, with five touchdowns.
- Robert Williams has hauled in 289 receiving yards on 22 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.
- Jacob Bernard has 19 receptions (on 21 targets) for a total of 241 yards (34.4 yards per game) this year.
- Peter LeBlanc has racked up 209 reciving yards (29.9 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.
- Kendre' Gant leads the team with five sacks, and also has six TFL and 31 tackles.
- K.C. Ossai is the team's tackle leader this year. He's amassed 43 tackles, one TFL, and one sack.
- Tyree Skipper has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 22 tackles and two passes defended.
