Oregon State vs. Arizona: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The No. 11 Oregon State Beavers (6-1) and their 21st-ranked rushing attack will take on the Arizona Wildcats (4-3) and their 14th-ranked run defense on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Beavers are favored by 3 points. The over/under is set at 56.5 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oregon State vs. Arizona matchup.
Oregon State vs. Arizona Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tucson, Arizona
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Oregon State vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon State Moneyline
|Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon State (-3)
|56.5
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Oregon State (-3.5)
|56.5
|-160
|+132
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 9 Odds
- Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame
- UNLV vs Fresno State
- Washington vs Stanford
- Purdue vs Nebraska
- South Carolina vs Texas A&M
- Ohio State vs Wisconsin
- Indiana vs Penn State
- West Virginia vs UCF
- Oregon vs Utah
- Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte
- Tulane vs Rice
- Houston vs Kansas State
- Duke vs Louisville
- BYU vs Texas
- Syracuse vs Virginia Tech
- Oklahoma vs Kansas
- Colorado vs UCLA
- Tennessee vs Kentucky
- Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State
- Georgia State vs Georgia Southern
- Florida State vs Wake Forest
- Georgia vs Florida
Oregon State vs. Arizona Betting Trends
- Oregon State has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- When playing as at least 3-point favorites this season, the Beavers have an ATS record of 4-2.
- Arizona is 5-1-0 ATS this season.
- The Wildcats have been an underdog by 3 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread each time.
Oregon State & Arizona 2023 Futures Odds
|Oregon State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+225
|Bet $100 to win $225
|Arizona
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.