Pelicans vs. Knicks October 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Saturday, October 28, 2023, the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) take on the New York Knicks (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSNO, and MSG.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Pelicans vs. Knicks Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, BSNO, MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Pelicans Games
- November 4 at home vs the Hawks
- November 6 at the Nuggets
- November 8 at the Timberwolves
- November 1 at the Thunder
- October 30 at home vs the Warriors
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Per game, CJ McCollum put up points, 4.4 boards and 5.7 assists last season. He also posted 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Jonas Valanciunas' numbers last season were 14.1 points, 10.2 boards and 1.8 assists per game. He drained 54.7% of his shots from the floor.
- Brandon Ingram's numbers last season were 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He drained 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 39% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 treys.
- Herbert Jones recorded 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He sank 46.9% of his shots from the field.
- Last season, Zion Williamson put up 26 points, 7 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He drained 60.8% of his shots from the field.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle's numbers last season were 25.1 points, 10 boards and 4.1 assists per contest, shooting 46% from the field and 34.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.8 made 3-pointers.
- Jalen Brunson recorded 24 points last season, plus 6.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds.
- Immanuel Quickley averaged 14.9 points, 3.4 assists and 4.2 boards.
- RJ Barrett's numbers last season were 19.6 points, 5 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the field and 31% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made treys.
- Donte DiVincenzo's stats last season were 9.4 points, 4.5 boards and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 43.5% from the field and 39.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made treys.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Pelicans vs. Knicks Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pelicans
|Knicks
|114.4
|Points Avg.
|116
|112.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.1
|48%
|Field Goal %
|47%
|36.4%
|Three Point %
|35.4%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.