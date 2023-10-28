The New Orleans Pelicans' (1-0) injury report has three players listed heading into a Saturday, October 28 game against the New York Knicks (1-1) at Smoothie King Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jose Alvarado PG Out Ankle Trey Murphy III SF Out Knee Naji Marshall SF Out Knee

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: None

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pelicans vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: NBA TV, BSNO, and MSG

NBA TV, BSNO, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pelicans vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -3.5 225.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.