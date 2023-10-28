Today's Serie A schedule features top teams in action. Among those games is Bologna taking on Sassuolo.

If you're looking for how to watch today's Serie A action, we've got you covered. Check out the links below.

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch Sassuolo vs Bologna

Bologna travels to match up with Sassuolo at Mapei Stadium in Reggio nell'Emilia.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Bologna (+155)

Bologna (+155) Underdog: Sassuolo (+165)

Sassuolo (+165) Draw: (+230)

Watch US Lecce vs Torino FC

Torino FC journeys to match up with US Lecce at Via del Mare in Lecce.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: US Lecce (+170)

US Lecce (+170) Underdog: Torino FC (+180)

Torino FC (+180) Draw: (+190)

Watch Juventus vs Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona is on the road to match up with Juventus at Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Juventus (-300)

Juventus (-300) Underdog: Hellas Verona (+750)

Hellas Verona (+750) Draw: (+400)

