A pair of Sun Belt teams square off when the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-5) take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The Warhawks are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 56.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State matchup.

UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UL Monroe Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGM UL Monroe (-2.5) 56.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel UL Monroe (-2) 56.5 -134 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends

UL Monroe has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Arkansas State has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Red Wolves have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).

