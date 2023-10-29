Quarterbacks Derek Carr and Gardner Minshew will be going toe to toe on October 29, when the New Orleans Saints (3-4) and Indianapolis Colts (3-4) square off at Lucas Oil Stadium. In the article below, we take a look at the numbers to decide which signal caller is more likely to take his team to victory.

Saints vs. Colts Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX

Derek Carr vs. Gardner Minshew Matchup

Derek Carr 2023 Stats Gardner Minshew 7 Games Played 6 63.9% Completion % 65.2% 1,600 (228.6) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,187 (197.8) 6 Touchdowns 5 4 Interceptions 4 21 (3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 37 (6.2) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Derek Carr Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 236.5 yards

: Over/Under 236.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Colts Defensive Stats

This year, the Colts are having trouble keeping opponents out of the end zone, giving up 27.3 points per game (25th in NFL).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Indianapolis is 22nd in the NFL in passing yards allowed (1,628) and seventh in passing TDs allowed (seven).

Against the run, the Colts are 22nd in the NFL with 831 rushing yards allowed (118.7 per game) and 11th in yards allowed per rush attempt (3.8).

On defense, Indianapolis ranks eighth in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 35.6%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranks 23rd at 61.9%.

Gardner Minshew Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 222.5 yards

: Over/Under 222.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Saints Defensive Stats

