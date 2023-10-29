Derek Carr vs. Gardner Minshew in Week 8: Saints vs. Colts Preview, Stats
Quarterbacks Derek Carr and Gardner Minshew will be going toe to toe on October 29, when the New Orleans Saints (3-4) and Indianapolis Colts (3-4) square off at Lucas Oil Stadium. In the article below, we take a look at the numbers to decide which signal caller is more likely to take his team to victory.
Saints vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX
Derek Carr vs. Gardner Minshew Matchup
|Derek Carr
|2023 Stats
|Gardner Minshew
|7
|Games Played
|6
|63.9%
|Completion %
|65.2%
|1,600 (228.6)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|1,187 (197.8)
|6
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Interceptions
|4
|21 (3)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|37 (6.2)
|0
|Rushing Touchdowns
|1
Derek Carr Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 236.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Colts Defensive Stats
- This year, the Colts are having trouble keeping opponents out of the end zone, giving up 27.3 points per game (25th in NFL).
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Indianapolis is 22nd in the NFL in passing yards allowed (1,628) and seventh in passing TDs allowed (seven).
- Against the run, the Colts are 22nd in the NFL with 831 rushing yards allowed (118.7 per game) and 11th in yards allowed per rush attempt (3.8).
- On defense, Indianapolis ranks eighth in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 35.6%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranks 23rd at 61.9%.
Gardner Minshew Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 222.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Saints Defensive Stats
- This year, the Colts are bottom-10 in points allowed, placing 31st in the NFL with 191 points given up (27.3 per game). They also rank 25th in total yards allowed (2,459).
- When it comes to defending the pass, Indianapolis has given up 1,628 total passing yards (22nd in NFL) and rank 16th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.5).
- Against the run, the Colts are 22nd in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (831) and 31st in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).
- On defense, Indianapolis ranks eighth in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 35.6%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it is 23rd (61.9%).
