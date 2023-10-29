When Michael Thomas takes the field for the New Orleans Saints in their Week 8 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Michael Thomas score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Thomas has racked up 371 yards receiving (53 per game) and one TD, reeling in 34 throws on 54 targets.

In one of seven games this year, Thomas has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Michael Thomas Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 8 5 61 0 Week 2 @Panthers 9 7 55 0 Week 3 @Packers 9 6 50 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 6 4 53 0 Week 5 @Patriots 7 4 65 0 Week 6 @Texans 8 5 45 0 Week 7 Jaguars 7 3 42 1

