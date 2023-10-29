How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, October 29
Everton FC and West Ham United square off for one of many exciting matchups on the Premier League slate today.
There is live coverage available for all the action in Premier League today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch West Ham United vs Everton FC
Everton FC travels to match up with West Ham United at London Stadium in London.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: West Ham United (+115)
- Underdog: Everton FC (+230)
- Draw: (+265)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham
Fulham travels to face Brighton & Hove Albion at American Express Community Stadium in Brighton.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Brighton & Hove Albion (-180)
- Underdog: Fulham (+475)
- Draw: (+350)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Liverpool FC vs Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest journeys to play Liverpool FC at Anfield in Liverpool.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Liverpool FC (-450)
- Underdog: Nottingham Forest (+1000)
- Draw: (+650)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Aston Villa vs Luton Town
Luton Town makes the trip to match up with Aston Villa at Villa Park in Birmingham.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Aston Villa (-400)
- Underdog: Luton Town (+1000)
- Draw: (+550)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Manchester United vs Manchester City
Manchester City journeys to play Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester.
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Manchester City (-160)
- Underdog: Manchester United (+450)
- Draw: (+310)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.