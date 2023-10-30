Monday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) and Texas Rangers (90-72) going head to head at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:03 PM ET on October 30.

The probable starters are Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA) for the Diamondbacks and Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA) for the Rangers.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have won 42, or 60%, of the 70 games they've played as favorites this season.

Arizona has a record of 44-33 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 746 (4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the underdog four times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Texas and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

The Rangers have been underdogs in 55 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (54.5%) in those contests.

This season, Texas has come away with a win 30 times in 55 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.4 runs per game (881 total).

The Rangers have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.29) in the majors this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 21 Phillies L 6-1 Zac Gallen vs Zack Wheeler October 23 @ Phillies W 5-1 Merrill Kelly vs Aaron Nola October 24 @ Phillies W 4-2 Brandon Pfaadt vs Ranger Suárez October 27 @ Rangers L 6-5 Zac Gallen vs Nathan Eovaldi October 28 @ Rangers W 9-1 Merrill Kelly vs Jordan Montgomery October 30 Rangers - Brandon Pfaadt vs Max Scherzer October 31 Rangers - TBA vs TBA November 1 Rangers - TBA vs TBA

Rangers Schedule