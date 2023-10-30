The Detroit Lions (5-2) play the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) on Monday, October 30, 2023 at Ford Field. The Lions are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. The over/under for the contest is 46.5 points.

Interested in live betting the Lions/Raiders matchup this week? Here are some stats and trends to help assist you with your in-game bets.

Lions vs. Raiders Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Lions have been leading after the first quarter in five games, have been losing after the first quarter in one game, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Detroit's offense is averaging 6.9 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

The Raiders have had the lead two times, have trailed two times, and have been knotted up three times at the end of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

In seven games this season, the Lions have been outscored in the second quarter two times and won five times.

Detroit's offense is averaging 7.3 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.3 points on average in the second quarter.

Digging into scoring in the second quarter, the Raiders have won the second quarter in two games and have lost the second quarter in five games.

3rd Quarter

The Lions have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in one game this season, been outscored in the third quarter in four games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Detroit is averaging two points in the third quarter (29th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 5.4 points on average in the third quarter (24th-ranked) on defense.

Out of seven games this season, the Raiders have won the third quarter one time, been outscored five times, and been knotted up one time.

4th Quarter

The Lions have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games this season, been outscored in that quarter in one game, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 8.7 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 5.6 points on average in that quarter.

Digging into fourth-quarter scoring, the Raiders have won that quarter in five games and have been outscored in that quarter in two games.

Lions vs. Raiders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Lions have been leading after the first half in five games this season and have trailed after the first half in two games.

This season, the Raiders have led after the first half in two games (2-0 in those contests) and have trailed after the first half in five games (1-4).

2nd Half

The Lions have won the second half in three games this season (2-1 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in three games (2-1), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (1-0).

Detroit's offense is averaging 10.7 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is allowing 11 points on average in the second half.

So far this season, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games, and they've been outscored in the second half in three games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.