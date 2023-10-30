Monday's NHL lineup features an outing between the heavily favored Dallas Stars (4-1-1, -275 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3-2, +220 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Blue Jackets Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets Betting Trends

Columbus has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in four of seven games this season.

The Stars have won 80.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (4-1).

This season the Blue Jackets have three wins in the six games in which they've been an underdog.

Dallas has not played a game this season shorter than -275 moneyline odds.

Columbus has not played with moneyline odds of +220 or longer once this season.

