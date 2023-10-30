On Monday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars go head to head against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Thomas Harley going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Thomas Harley score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Harley stats and insights

  • In one of six games this season, Harley scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Blue Jackets.
  • Harley has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 25 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 11 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.