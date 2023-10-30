The New Orleans Pelicans, with Zion Williamson, hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Williamson, in his last showing, had 24 points in a 96-87 win over the Knicks.

In this article, we look at Williamson's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Zion Williamson Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-122)

Over 24.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-143)

Over 6.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-143)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Warriors were 21st in the league last year, giving up 117.1 points per game.

Allowing 43.3 rebounds per game last year, the Warriors were 15th in the league in that category.

The Warriors were the 15th-ranked team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.7.

Allowing 12.9 made three-pointers per game last season, the Warriors were 23rd in the league in that category.

Zion Williamson vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2022 23 9 2 4 0 0 0 11/4/2022 28 16 3 1 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.