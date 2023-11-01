Where to Get Chris Olave Saints Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Chris Olave 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|94
|56
|657
|208
|3
|11.7
Olave Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|10
|8
|112
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|11
|6
|86
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|11
|8
|104
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|6
|1
|4
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|5
|2
|12
|1
|Week 6
|@Texans
|10
|7
|96
|0
|Week 7
|Jaguars
|15
|7
|57
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|9
|5
|46
|0
|Week 9
|Bears
|8
|6
|46
|1
|Week 10
|@Vikings
|9
|6
|94
|1
Chris Olave's Next Game
- Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26, 2023
- TV: FOX
