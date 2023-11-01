Where to Get Demario Davis Saints Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Demario Davis 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|73
|6.0
|4.0
|0
|3
Davis Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Titans
|0.0
|1.0
|10
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|1.0
|1.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|1
|Week 6
|@Texans
|1.0
|2.0
|7
|0
|1
|Week 7
|Jaguars
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|0.0
|0.0
|13
|0
|1
|Week 9
|Bears
|1.0
|1.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Vikings
|1.0
|1.0
|9
|0
|0
Demario Davis' Next Game
- Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26, 2023
- TV: FOX
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.