The Grambling Tigers (2-6) will be on the road against the the Washington State Cougars on Sunday, December 10 (tipping off at 8:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues.
Upcoming Grambling games
Grambling's next matchup information
- Opponent: Washington State Cougars
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Beasley Coliseum
- Broadcast: Pac-12 Network
Top Grambling players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kintavious Dozier
|8
|11.9
|2.5
|0.8
|0.9
|0.0
|45.5% (35-77)
|20.0% (5-25)
|Jalen Johnson
|8
|10.1
|3.5
|0.5
|0.9
|0.1
|51.5% (34-66)
|0.0% (0-1)
|Tra'Michael Moton
|8
|9.6
|2.3
|3.4
|1.5
|0.0
|34.2% (25-73)
|25.0% (5-20)
|Terrence Lewis
|8
|8.0
|2.4
|0.5
|0.5
|0.1
|46.3% (25-54)
|29.2% (7-24)
|Jourdan Smith
|6
|9.0
|4.7
|0.8
|1.2
|0.7
|39.1% (18-46)
|25.0% (2-8)
