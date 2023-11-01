The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-2) will be at home against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Saturday, December 9 (beginning at 3:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues.

If you're looking to catch the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Louisiana Tech games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Louisiana Tech's next matchup information

Opponent: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Thomas Assembly Center

Thomas Assembly Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Louisiana Tech's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Louisiana Tech players

Shop for Louisiana Tech gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Isaiah Crawford 9 15.4 5.3 2.7 1.9 1.1 51.6% (47-91) 38.1% (8-21) Daniel Batcho 7 12.9 10.9 0.7 0.3 2.0 52.5% (32-61) - Tahlik Chavez 9 9.7 2.4 1.2 0.9 0.0 30.4% (24-79) 32.3% (20-62) Jaylin Henderson 9 8.4 2.2 1.4 0.8 0.1 42.6% (26-61) 35.7% (10-28) Devin Ree 8 8.8 2.5 0.4 1.3 0.0 68.6% (24-35) 70.0% (14-20)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.