The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters women (2-6) will next be in action on the road against the Arkansas Razorbacks, on Thursday, December 7 at 8:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Louisiana Tech games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 Arkansas A 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 9 Arkansas State A 1:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 SMU H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Alcorn State H 3:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Cal Baptist H 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 South Alabama A 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Abilene Christian A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Sam Houston H 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Middle Tennessee H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Liberty A 1:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Jacksonville State H 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 UTEP A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 New Mexico State A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Florida International H 7:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Western Kentucky A 7:30 PM

Louisiana Tech's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Arkansas Razorbacks
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Bud Walton Arena

Top Louisiana Tech players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Anna Larr Roberson 8 12.5 5.6 0.4 0.8 0.0 55.8% (43-77) 50.0% (3-6)
Salma Bates 8 11.4 3.4 2.6 2.1 0.0 35.0% (28-80) 31.6% (18-57)
Robyn Lee 8 8.4 3.5 1.4 1.3 0.0 43.3% (26-60) 0.0% (0-6)
Jianna Morris 8 8.1 2.9 2.9 0.6 0.1 28.1% (16-57) 26.9% (7-26)
Silvia Nativi 8 7.5 3.8 3.6 1.1 0.5 44.1% (26-59) 28.0% (7-25)

