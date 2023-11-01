When you're cheering on LSU during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Get more details, along with the Tigers' recent numbers and trends, in the article below.

LSU team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Will Baker 7 14.4 5.6 0.7 0.7 1.0 Jordan Wright 7 12.0 5.4 1.9 2.0 0.3 Jalen Reed 7 9.9 6.1 1.7 0.4 1.3 Tyrell Ward 7 9.3 2.6 1.0 1.3 0.1 Derek Fountain 7 6.1 4.1 0.4 0.6 0.6 Mike Williams III 7 6.0 1.6 1.3 2.1 0.1 Carlos Stewart 7 5.0 3.3 0.9 0.7 0.1 Trae Hannibal 7 4.3 2.3 1.9 1.1 0.1 Daimion Collins 5 4.8 2.2 0.0 0.4 0.6 Mwani Wilkinson 7 2.3 1.1 0.6 0.7 0.1

LSU season stats

LSU has gone 4-3 on the season so far.

The Tigers have a 2-1 record at home and a 0-1 record on the road while going 2-1 in neutral-site games.

LSU beat the No. 234-ranked (according to the RPI) North Texas Mean Green, 66-62, on November 17, which goes down as its best victory of the season.

The Tigers have matched up with a Top 25 team zero times this season.

Looking at the AP's Top 25, LSU has seven games remaining against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming LSU games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 SE Louisiana H 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Kansas State H 1:30 PM Wed, Dec 13 Alabama State H 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Texas N 12:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Lamar H 9:00 PM

