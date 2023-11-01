The McNeese Cowgirls women (3-6) will next play on the road against the LSU Tigers, on Tuesday, December 12 at 8:00 PM ET.

Upcoming McNeese games

Top McNeese players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Emilia Tenbrock 9 12.0 3.2 1.8 1.1 0.3 44.9% (35-78) 41.7% (10-24) Azjah Reeves 9 9.3 3.7 1.3 1.6 0.3 26.9% (28-104) 22.8% (13-57) Cristina Gil 7 10.0 4.7 2.3 0.4 0.0 52.1% (25-48) 47.8% (11-23) Boston Berry 9 7.7 3.3 3.3 1.8 0.2 29.6% (21-71) 21.7% (5-23) Mireia Yespes 7 8.9 4.7 1.3 1.3 0.1 59.5% (22-37) 0.0% (0-4)

