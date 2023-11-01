The 2023-24 NBA season carries on, as Brandon Ingram -- who is averaging 23.7 points per game -- and the New Orleans Pelicans (12-11) play the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Monday, December 11, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Upcoming New Orleans games

New Orleans' next matchup information

Opponent: Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Broadcast: BSNO, BSN

Top New Orleans players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Brandon Ingram 19 23.7 5.3 5.3 0.8 0.2 49.9% (176-353) 30.5% (25-82) Zion Williamson 18 22.7 5.8 4.9 1.2 0.3 56.9% (161-283) 33.3% (2-6) Jonas Valančiūnas 22 14.2 9.1 2.3 0.4 1.2 56.7% (122-215) 37.5% (15-40) Jordan Hawkins 21 12.9 3.8 1.8 0.5 0.0 39.4% (87-221) 37.3% (56-150) Herbert Jones 19 12.4 4.2 2.9 1.8 1.3 51.9% (80-154) 35.8% (24-67)

