New Orleans' 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Privateers are currently 4-4) on Saturday, December 9 at 5:00 PM ET, away versus the San Jose State Spartans.

Upcoming New Orleans games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 San Jose State A 5:00 PM
Mon, Dec 11 San Francisco A 10:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Birmingham-Southern H 7:30 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Ohio State A 6:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 SFA A 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 SE Louisiana H 5:00 PM
Mon, Jan 8 Texas A&M-Commerce H 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Texas A&M-CC H 5:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Nicholls State A 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Northwestern State H 5:00 PM
Mon, Jan 22 Houston Christian A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 McNeese A 5:00 PM
Mon, Jan 29 Lamar A 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Incarnate Word H 5:00 PM
Mon, Feb 5 Houston Christian H 7:30 PM

New Orleans' next matchup information

  • Opponent: San Jose State Spartans
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Location: Provident Credit Union Event Center
  • Broadcast: MW Network

Top New Orleans players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jordan Johnson 8 23.3 3.4 4.4 1.8 0.0 41.1% (58-141) 39.4% (28-71)
Khaleb Wilson-Rouse 8 12.9 2.3 2.1 2.5 0.1 45.6% (36-79) 26.5% (9-34)
Jamond Vincent 8 7.6 6.1 1.4 0.8 0.8 36.8% (25-68) 11.1% (1-9)
Carlos Hart 8 5.9 2.8 0.8 0.9 0.3 38.9% (14-36) 14.3% (1-7)
Jah Short 8 5.1 2.6 0.6 1.0 0.3 68.2% (15-22) -

