Nicholls State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jamal West 8 17.9 7.8 3.4 0.9 1.8 Jalen White 8 11.1 2.8 0.5 1.8 0.3 Robert Brown III 8 11.0 4.0 2.0 1.3 0.1 Diante Smith 7 12.1 5.6 2.1 2.3 0.3 Micah Thomas 7 8.7 1.6 1.1 0.1 0.0 Oumar Koureissi 7 6.1 3.6 0.1 0.6 1.1 Michael Gray Jr. 8 5.4 1.9 0.8 0.6 0.0 Mekhi Collins 5 4.6 5.4 0.0 0.6 1.6 Byron Ireland 2 10.5 4.5 1.5 1.5 0.0 Quinn Strander 5 1.2 1.6 0.4 0.2 0.0

Nicholls State season stats

Nicholls State has three wins so far this season (3-5).

The Colonels are unbeaten at home (1-0) and 2-3 on the road, while going 0-2 in neutral-site games this year.

As far as its signature win this season, Nicholls State beat the LSU Tigers on the road on November 10. The final score was 68-66.

The Colonels, in two games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season, sport a record of 0-2.

Nicholls State has 22 games left in the regular season, none against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Nicholls State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Louisiana Tech A 3:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Elizabeth City State H 4:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Maryland A 8:30 PM Fri, Dec 22 Towson A 4:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Houston Christian A 4:30 PM

