Buy Tickets for Nicholls State Colonels Basketball Games
Nicholls State (3-6) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET, at home against the Elizabeth City State Vikings.
If you're looking to see the Nicholls State Colonels in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Nicholls State games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Nicholls State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Elizabeth City State Vikings
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Stopher Gym
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Nicholls State's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Nicholls State players
Shop for Nicholls State gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jamal West
|9
|16.7
|7.8
|3.1
|0.8
|1.8
|52.0% (51-98)
|42.9% (3-7)
|Jalen White
|9
|11.7
|2.6
|0.4
|1.7
|0.2
|46.6% (34-73)
|43.1% (28-65)
|Robert Brown III
|9
|10.7
|4.0
|1.9
|1.3
|0.1
|34.4% (32-93)
|26.4% (14-53)
|Diante Smith
|7
|12.1
|5.6
|2.1
|2.3
|0.3
|38.2% (29-76)
|37.5% (15-40)
|Micah Thomas
|7
|8.7
|1.6
|1.1
|0.1
|0.0
|38.2% (21-55)
|42.1% (8-19)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.