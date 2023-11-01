The Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) go head to head with the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Game Information

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum collected 20.9 points, 5.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds last season.

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers last season were 14.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 54.7% from the field.

Brandon Ingram put up 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists, shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.0% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Herbert Jones collected 9.8 points, 2.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Zion Williamson collected 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists, shooting 60.8% from the floor.

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers last season were 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He also sank 51.0% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Josh Giddey averaged 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He also posted 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jalen Williams' stats last season included 14.1 points, 4.5 boards and 3.3 assists per game. He made 52.1% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.0 triples.

Luguentz Dort averaged 13.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He drained 38.8% of his shots from the field and 33.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.

Isaiah Joe posted 9.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Thunder Pelicans 117.5 Points Avg. 114.4 116.4 Points Allowed Avg. 112.5 46.5% Field Goal % 48.0% 35.6% Three Point % 36.4%

