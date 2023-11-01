The Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1) face the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) on November 1, 2023.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: ESPN

Pelicans vs Thunder Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans shot at a 48% rate from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Thunder averaged.

New Orleans went 33-13 when it shot higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Pelicans were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Thunder finished eighth.

The Pelicans put up an average of 114.4 points per game last year, just two fewer points than the 116.4 the Thunder gave up to opponents.

New Orleans went 27-7 last season when it scored more than 116.4 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Pelicans scored 114.9 points per game last season, 1.1 more than they averaged away (113.8).

In 2022-23, the Pelicans gave up 5.1 fewer points per game at home (109.9) than away (115).

At home, the Pelicans drained 11.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.3 more than they averaged on the road (10.3). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.5%) than away (35.3%).

