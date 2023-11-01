Just because you're sitting on the couch watching the SE Louisiana game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep the Lions with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Details can be found below.

SE Louisiana team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Cheyanne Daniels 7 12.0 5.0 0.9 1.3 1.0 Hailey Giaratano 7 12.0 5.6 3.7 0.6 0.4 Taylor Bell 7 7.4 3.9 1.9 1.6 0.6 Kennedy Paul 7 7.1 3.6 0.4 0.3 0.4 Avari Berry 6 6.7 2.3 1.8 1.0 0.0 Allasia Washington 5 7.6 3.6 0.0 0.6 0.2 Arianna Patton 7 4.3 1.4 0.4 0.6 0.0 Jalencia Pierre 6 4.8 2.5 1.8 0.8 0.0 Daija Harvey 7 2.6 2.6 0.1 1.3 0.3 Dijone' Flowers 7 1.0 2.0 2.0 0.9 0.1

SE Louisiana season stats

SE Louisiana is 4-3 so far this season.

The Lions have a 3-2 record at home and a 1-1 record on the road.

SE Louisiana's signature victory this season came against the Wichita State Shockers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 261) in the RPI. SE Louisiana took home the 64-36 win on the road on November 28.

The Lions are winless this season in two games against Top 25 teams.

There are 22 games remaining on SE Louisiana's schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming SE Louisiana games

Check out the Lions in person this season

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Kansas A 1:30 PM Fri, Dec 15 South Alabama H 7:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Oregon State N 12:30 AM Wed, Dec 20 Tulsa N 10:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 Nicholls A 7:30 PM

