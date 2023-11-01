When you're cheering on Southern during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Get more details, along with the Jaguars' recent numbers and trends, in the article below.

Southern team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Tai'Reon Joseph 7 17.9 2.9 1.7 1.4 0.0 Brandon Davis 7 9.1 3.6 1.6 0.6 0.1 Jaronn Wilkens 7 6.1 3.1 0.3 0.7 0.0 Jordan Johnson 7 6.0 1.1 0.0 0.6 0.0 Tidjiane Dioumassi 7 5.6 2.7 3.9 1.9 0.3 Delang Muon 7 5.4 2.7 0.6 0.3 0.4 Brentay Noel 7 4.6 3.7 0.6 0.7 0.4 Jordan Mitchell 7 4.4 1.1 2.3 0.4 0.1 Dreshawn Allen 7 3.1 1.1 0.0 0.4 0.0 Derrick Tezeno 4 3.8 1.3 0.5 1.8 0.5

Southern season stats

Southern has just one win (1-6) this season.

Southern's signature win this season came on November 8 in an 85-71 victory over the UNLV Rebels.

The Jaguars have played three games this season against Top 25 teams, and they have not yet picked up a win.

There are one game against Top 25 teams remaining on Southern's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Southern games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Mississippi State A 4:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 SE Louisiana H 6:30 PM Tue, Dec 12 Champion Christian H 12:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Tulane A 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Wiley H 3:00 PM

