You should watch Wyatt Johnston and Andrew Mangiapane in particular on Wednesday, when the Dallas Stars face the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome, starting at 8:30 PM ET.

Stars vs. Flames Game Information

Stars Players to Watch

Johnston is one of Dallas' leading contributors with seven points. He has scored three goals and picked up four assists this season.

Jason Robertson has one goal and five assists, equaling six points (0.9 per game).

Roope Hintz's six points this season are via three goals and three assists.

Scott Wedgewood's record is 1-1-0. He has given up seven goals (3.54 goals against average) and made 56 saves.

Flames Players to Watch

Calgary's Mangiapane has totaled three assists and three goals in nine games. That's good for six points.

With six total points (0.7 per game), including two goals and four assists through nine contests, Elias Lindholm is pivotal for Calgary's offense.

This season, Jonathan Huberdeau has two goals and three assists, for a season point total of five.

In the crease, Daniel Vladar has an .842 save percentage (64th in the league), with 48 total saves, while conceding nine goals (4.5 goals against average). He has put together a 1-1-0 record between the posts for Calgary this season.

Stars vs. Flames Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 18th 3 Goals Scored 2.11 29th 5th 2.43 Goals Allowed 3.67 28th 22nd 29.7 Shots 31.1 17th 20th 30.7 Shots Allowed 29.3 10th 30th 9.52% Power Play % 15.63% 20th 2nd 95.45% Penalty Kill % 90.91% 4th

