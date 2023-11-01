The Tulane Green Wave (4-4) will be at home against the Howard Bison on Sunday, December 10 (beginning at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues.

Upcoming Tulane games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Howard H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Little Rock H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Wichita State A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 2 Tulsa A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 South Florida H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 East Carolina H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Charlotte A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Rice H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 North Texas A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 28 Temple H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Charlotte H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 4 UTSA A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 UAB H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Memphis A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 14 SMU H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Tulane's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Howard Bison
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Devlin Fieldhouse

Top Tulane players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kyren Whittington 8 16.0 3.9 2.3 3.1 0.3 48.9% (43-88) 33.3% (7-21)
Marta Galic 8 13.8 5.4 1.8 0.9 0.3 42.4% (36-85) 37.5% (15-40)
Hannah Pratt 8 13.5 5.8 1.9 0.6 0.9 36.4% (39-107) 32.3% (20-62)
Irina Parau 8 8.4 6.5 2.6 0.6 0.9 44.4% (24-54) 0.0% (0-6)
Amira Mabry 8 8.3 5.5 0.4 0.8 0.4 58.8% (20-34) 55.6% (5-9)

