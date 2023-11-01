A matchup at the Sam Houston Bearkats is up next for the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-3), on Tuesday, December 12 at 7:30 PM ET.

Upcoming UL Monroe games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Tue, Dec 12 Sam Houston A 7:30 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Lamar A 8:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Jacksonville A 11:30 AM
Sat, Dec 30 Appalachian State A 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Marshall H 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Georgia Southern H 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Southern Miss H 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Texas State H 3:30 PM
Thu, Jan 18 James Madison A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Old Dominion A 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 South Alabama H 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Arkansas State H 3:30 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Louisiana A 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Arkansas State A 3:30 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Coastal Carolina H 7:30 PM

UL Monroe's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Sam Houston Bearkats
  • Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Bernard Johnson Coliseum
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Top UL Monroe players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Tyreke Locure 7 10.6 5.1 3.1 1.6 0.1 30.1% (22-73) 32.3% (10-31)
Nika Metskhvarishvili 7 10.4 4.1 2.9 1.0 1.1 47.5% (28-59) 21.7% (5-23)
Jalen Bolden 7 8.6 5.3 0.4 0.7 0.4 55.8% (24-43) 33.3% (4-12)
Tyreese Watson 7 7.9 1.7 0.9 1.1 0.0 45.7% (21-46) 38.5% (5-13)
Savion Gallion 7 7.1 3.1 1.4 1.4 0.0 43.2% (16-37) 33.3% (7-21)

