The New Orleans Pelicans (3-1) are monitoring four players on the injury report ahead of their Thursday, November 2 game against the Detroit Pistons (2-3) at Smoothie King Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brandon Ingram SF Questionable Knee 22.5 7 4.5 Jose Alvarado PG Out Ankle Trey Murphy III SF Out Knee Naji Marshall SF Out Knee

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Calf), Jalen Duren: Questionable (Ankle), Isaiah Livers: Out (Ankle), Monte Morris: Out (Quadricep)

Pelicans vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSDET

Pelicans vs. Pistons Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -7.5 219.5

