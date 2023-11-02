This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Rapides Parish, Louisiana. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Rapides Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Tioga High School at Grant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Dry Prong, LA

Dry Prong, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

St Mary Catholic School at Northwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Lena, LA

Lena, LA Conference: 1A - District 3

1A - District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Franklin Parish High School at Peabody Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Alexandria, LA

Alexandria, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Bolton High School at Caldwell Parish High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Columbia, LA

Columbia, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Pineville High School at Ouachita Parish High School