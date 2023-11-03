Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Allen Parish This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Allen Parish, Louisiana, there are exciting high school football games on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Allen Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Rosepine High School at Oakdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Oakdale, LA
- Conference: 2A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
