Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in East Carroll Parish This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in East Carroll Parish, Louisiana, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
East Carroll Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Madison High School at General Trass High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Lake Providence, LA
- Conference: 2A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.