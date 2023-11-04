Grambling vs. Alabama State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 4
Our computer model predicts the Alabama State Hornets will defeat the Grambling Tigers on Saturday, November 4 at 5:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.
Grambling vs. Alabama State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Alabama State (-11.1)
|46.8
|Alabama State 29, Grambling 18
Week 10 SWAC Predictions
Grambling Betting Info (2022)
- The Tigers went 5-6-0 ATS last year.
- Last season, four Tigers games hit the over.
Alabama State Betting Info (2022)
- The Hornets won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.
- Games featuring the Hornets hit the over just once last season.
Tigers vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Alabama State
|19.3
|18
|17.5
|17
|17
|21
|Grambling
|30.6
|32
|36.3
|26
|17
|48.5
