The Alabama State Hornets (4-3) and the Grambling Tigers (4-4) square off at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

On the defensive side of the ball, Alabama State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 11th-best by allowing only 18 points per game. The offense ranks 99th (19.3 points per game). With 382.9 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Grambling ranks 40th in the FCS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 42nd, allowing 329.1 total yards per contest.

We dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest in this article, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Grambling vs. Alabama State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Ladd-Peebles Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Grambling vs. Alabama State Key Statistics

Grambling Alabama State 382.9 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.4 (117th) 329.1 (43rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 273.4 (3rd) 161.6 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 116.7 (94th) 221.3 (51st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.7 (83rd) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Grambling Stats Leaders

Myles Crawley has thrown for 1,734 yards (216.8 per game) while completing 58.2% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Chance Williams has carried the ball 106 times for 649 yards, with six touchdowns.

Floyd Chalk IV has been given 93 carries and totaled 449 yards with seven touchdowns.

Antonio Jones has registered 32 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 486 (60.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 31 times and has one touchdown.

Lyndon Rash has 29 receptions (on 27 targets) for a total of 336 yards (42 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Javon Robinson has racked up 226 reciving yards (28.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Alabama State Stats Leaders

Damon Stewart has racked up 848 yards (121.1 ypg) on 63-of-104 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Ja'Won Howell has 302 rushing yards on 70 carries with one touchdown.

This season, Dematrius Davis has carried the ball 44 times for 204 yards (29.1 per game).

Kisean Johnson's 553 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 39 times and has totaled 39 catches and four touchdowns.

Isaiah Scott has put up a 190-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 14 passes on 14 targets.

Tyree Saunders' seven receptions are good enough for 91 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Alabama State or Grambling gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.