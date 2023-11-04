Herbert Jones will hope to make a difference for the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Atlanta Hawks.

In his most recent game, a 125-116 win against the Pistons, Jones had 21 points, three steals and four blocks.

With prop bets available for Jones, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-118)

Over 9.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+116)

Over 4.5 (+116) Assists Prop: Over 1.5 (-189)

Over 1.5 (-189) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-147)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Hawks allowed 118.1 points per game last year, 25th in the NBA.

The Hawks conceded 44.1 rebounds on average last year, 19th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Hawks conceded 26 per game last year, ranking them 22nd in the NBA.

The Hawks gave up 11.9 made 3-pointers per game last year, eighth in the league in that category.

Herbert Jones vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 40 11 9 4 0 1 3 11/5/2022 34 19 9 2 0 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.