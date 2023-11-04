Jamie Benn and the Dallas Stars will be in action on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vancouver Canucks. There are prop bets for Benn available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Jamie Benn vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Benn Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Benn has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 15:15 on the ice per game.

Benn has a goal in three games this year through nine games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Benn has a point in six of nine games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In five of nine games this season, Benn has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Benn's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Benn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Benn Stats vs. the Canucks

On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 22 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (+24) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 9 Games 3 9 Points 4 3 Goals 2 6 Assists 2

