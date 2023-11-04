The Liberty Flames (8-0) host a CUSA showdown against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Williams Stadium.

On offense, Liberty has been a top-25 unit, ranking eighth-best in the FBS by averaging 488.4 yards per game. The defense ranks 50th (350.8 yards allowed per game). From an offensive angle, Louisiana Tech is putting up 382.8 total yards per contest (70th-ranked). It ranks 68th in the FBS on defense (374.6 total yards surrendered per game).

Louisiana Tech vs. Liberty Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Louisiana Tech vs. Liberty Key Statistics

Louisiana Tech Liberty 382.8 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 488.4 (11th) 374.6 (103rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.8 (42nd) 140.2 (89th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 280.6 (2nd) 242.6 (58th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.8 (91st) 12 (75th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (32nd) 7 (113th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (2nd)

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier leads Louisiana Tech with 1,172 yards on 106-of-157 passing with seven touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Tyre Shelton has rushed 68 times for 475 yards, with five touchdowns.

Keith Willis Jr. has racked up 240 yards (on 33 carries) with three touchdowns.

Smoke Harris paces his team with 637 receiving yards on 62 receptions with three touchdowns.

Cyrus Allen has caught 29 passes and compiled 487 receiving yards (54.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Kyle Maxwell's 21 targets have resulted in 12 catches for 236 yards and two touchdowns.

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter has been a dual threat for Liberty so far this season. He has 1,662 passing yards, completing 58.7% of his passes and throwing 19 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 614 yards (76.8 ypg) on 98 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Quinton Cooley has carried the ball 139 times for a team-high 802 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times as a runner.

CJ Daniels' leads his squad with 576 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 27 receptions (out of 46 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Treon Sibley has caught 17 passes while averaging 51.5 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Bentley Hanshaw has a total of 178 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 14 throws and scoring four touchdowns.

