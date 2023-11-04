Sun Belt opponents match up when the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-4) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium.

Louisiana is totaling 415.9 yards per game on offense (49th in the FBS), and rank 78th defensively, yielding 382 yards allowed per game. Arkansas State's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, surrendering 455.4 total yards per game, which ranks seventh-worst. On offense, it ranks 77th with 373.3 total yards per contest.

Louisiana vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Louisiana vs. Arkansas State Key Statistics

Louisiana Arkansas State 415.9 (56th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 373.3 (88th) 382 (66th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 455.4 (121st) 214.5 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143 (87th) 201.4 (99th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 230.3 (65th) 13 (86th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (32nd) 15 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (127th)

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zeon Chriss has thrown for 1,051 yards, completing 66.2% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 476 yards (59.5 ypg) on 67 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Jacob Kibodi has carried the ball 87 times for a team-high 585 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times.

Robert Williams' 294 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 34 times and has registered 23 catches and three touchdowns.

Jacob Bernard has reeled in 20 passes while averaging 34.3 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Peter LeBlanc has racked up 17 receptions for 246 yards, an average of 30.8 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

Jaylen Raynor has recored 1,454 passing yards, or 181.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 58.3% of his passes and has collected 13 touchdowns with four interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 33.9 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

The team's top rusher, Ja'Quez Cross, has carried the ball 70 times for 412 yards (51.5 per game) with three touchdowns.

Zak Wallace has racked up 347 yards (on 88 carries) with three touchdowns.

Corey Rucker has racked up 443 receiving yards on 22 receptions to pace his squad so far this season.

Courtney Jackson has put together a 433-yard season so far with six touchdowns. He's caught 23 passes on 39 targets.

Jeff Foreman has racked up 308 reciving yards (38.5 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

