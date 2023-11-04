Sun Belt play features the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) facing off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium. The Ragin' Cajuns are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 59.5 points.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Louisiana vs. Arkansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Louisiana vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisiana vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisiana Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGM Louisiana (-9.5) 59.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Louisiana (-9.5) 60.5 -345 +270 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

Louisiana vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends

Louisiana is 3-5-0 ATS this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

Arkansas State has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Red Wolves have not covered the spread when an underdog by 9.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.