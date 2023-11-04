LSU vs. Alabama: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) bring the No.16 scoring defense in the nation into a clash with the No. 13 LSU Tigers (6-2), who have the No. 1 scoring offense, on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Crimson Tide are 3-point favorites. An over/under of 60.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. LSU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
LSU vs. Alabama Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
LSU vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|LSU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-3)
|60.5
|-165
|+135
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-3)
|60.5
|-162
|+134
LSU vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- LSU has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this year.
- Alabama has covered five times in eight chances against the spread this season.
- When playing as at least 3-point favorites this season, the Crimson Tide have an ATS record of 4-3.
LSU 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
|To Win the SEC
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
