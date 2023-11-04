Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rapides Parish Today - November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Rapides Parish, Louisiana today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Rapides Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Plainview High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Glenmora, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
