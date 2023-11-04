The SE Louisiana Lions should win their game against the McNeese Cowboys at 4:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, based on our computer projection model. If you're seeking additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

SE Louisiana vs. McNeese Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction SE Louisiana (-12.3) 52.9 SE Louisiana 33, McNeese 20

SE Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

Against the spread, the Lions are 3-1-0 this year.

One of the Lions' four games this season has gone over the point total.

McNeese Betting Info (2022)

The Cowboys won three games against the spread last season, while failing to cover six times.

Cowboys games hit the over three out of nine times last season.

Lions vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SE Louisiana 21.5 31.8 18.7 26 23.2 35.2 McNeese 16.6 36.6 22.7 39.3 12 34.5

