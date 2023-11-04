Based on our computer model, the Tulane Green Wave will defeat the East Carolina Pirates when the two teams come together at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday, November 4, which starts at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Tulane vs. East Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tulane (-17) Over (45.5) Tulane 34, East Carolina 15

Tulane Betting Info (2023)

The Green Wave have a 90.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Green Wave have covered the spread three times in seven games.

Tulane has not covered the spread (0-2) when playing as at least 17-point favorites.

Two of the Green Wave's seven games have hit the over.

The average total for Tulane games this season has been 56.1, 10.6 points higher than the total for this game.

East Carolina Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 14.8% chance to win.

The Pirates' ATS record is 3-5-0 this season.

In games it has played as at least 17-point underdogs this year, East Carolina is 2-0 against the spread.

Pirates games have hit the over in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The average point total for East Carolina this year is 1.9 points higher than this game's over/under.

Green Wave vs. Pirates 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tulane 30.6 20.5 32.6 22.4 27.3 17.3 East Carolina 18.6 26.3 18.5 18 18.8 34.5

