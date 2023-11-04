On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars clash with the Vancouver Canucks. Is Tyler Seguin going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Tyler Seguin score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Seguin stats and insights

Seguin has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canucks.

Seguin has zero points on the power play.

Seguin averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 22 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Canucks have one shutout, and they average 19 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

