Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 4, when the UCF Knights and Cincinnati Bearcats go head to head at 3:30 PM? Our projection system believes in the Knights. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

UCF vs. Cincinnati Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UCF (-3.5) Under (60.5) UCF 31, Cincinnati 26

UCF Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Knights a 63.6% chance to win.

The Knights are 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

UCF is 2-2 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Out of eight Knights games so far this year, six have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 60.5 points, 2.1 higher than the average total in UCF games this season.

Cincinnati Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 40.8% chance of a victory for the Bearcats.

The Bearcats are 1-6-0 against the spread this year.

Cincinnati is 0-2 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season.

In the Bearcats' seven games with a set total, five have hit the over (71.4%).

The average point total for the Cincinnati this year is 10.1 points lower than this game's over/under.

Knights vs. Bearcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCF 33.4 29.9 41.8 24.3 25 35.5 Cincinnati 25.3 28.4 27 25.2 22.3 33.7

